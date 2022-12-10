Driver and passenger arrested after stolen car was found in Central Fresno

Investigators say the driver of the stolen car reached speeds of 100 miles per hour before running on foot to escape police.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are in custody after leading police on a chase in a stolen car in central Fresno.

At 10:45 Friday night, a Fresno Police officer tried to stop the driver of a stolen car at Belmont Avenue and First Street.

When the driver sped away, the officer did not follow but instead let the police helicopter track the car.

Investigators say the driver reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

The car stopped at Yosemite and Thomas Avenues.

The driver in his late teens and the passenger in his 20s or 30s both ran away.

"When the helicopter saw the occupants run, it does appear he knows the people who live there," Fresno Police Lt. Leslie Williams says. "The officer was able to take him into custody without further incident.''

The passenger was found about a block away and was also arrested.