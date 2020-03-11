crash

Driver crashes into fence in east central Fresno, CHP warns of slick roads

No was injured in the crash, but officers are reminding drivers to slow down as roads are still wet from the rain.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver slid into a chain-link fence in east central Fresno, and the California Highway Patrol said slick roads and speed were a factor in the crash.

Officers say a driver was exiting Highway 180 at Clovis Avenue when the vehicle slid across the intersection, up the sidewalk and into the fence.

No one was injured in the crash, but officers are reminding drivers to slow down as roads are still wet from the rain.

WATCH: Accuweather Forecast

"Slow down," said CHP Officer Johnny Fisher. "Give yourself time to get to where you're going safely."

Tuesday night's storm was the first rainfall the Valley has seen since January. Fresno saw 11 inches of rain, while areas in the South Valley averaged a little over 20 inches.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralchpcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Children of Fresno couple killed in car accident remember parents
2 women run after car crashes into northwest Fresno home
Big rig carrying cookies crashes into car in Fresno County
Ryan Newman confirms head injury in Daytona 500 crash, hopes to race again
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parlier High School first Valley school to close amid coronavirus concerns
South Valley sees most significant rainfall for the first time since January
Peach Blossom Festival canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle, downtown roadway closed causing backup
Fresno man's car vandalized with racial slurs as Coronavirus outbreak continues
Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for rape, sexual assault
Valley schools, businesses making extra cleaning efforts amid Coronavirus outbreak
Show More
Police shooting sparks protests in North Carolina
NJ store owner charged after child burned by 'spray sanitizer'
Central Valley community finds new way to fundraise for Kids Day
Food trucks serving up dishes based on classic horror films
Police identify woman shot, killed in Dinuba officer-involved shooting
More TOP STORIES News