Driver injured after veering off Highway 41 in Fresno during high-speed chase

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was seriously injured when he crashed his car after leading law enforcement officers on a chase along Highway 41 in Fresno Saturday night.

According to California Highway Patrol officers, the driver was speeding down the highway at more than 100 miles per hours when Fresno County sheriff's deputies tried to pull him over.

Deputies say the driver shut off his lights and picked up his speed before he lost control of the vehicle near McKinley Avenue.

"(He) endangered a lot of people, almost came in contact with multiple cars on the freeway. He lost control of his car, hit the guard rail, went down the embankment and hit a tree," said Sgt. Edward Jacobs.

CHP officers say the driver had an open bottle of tequila in the car and wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Authorities spent several hours collecting evidence at the scene. The driver was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for serious injuries.
