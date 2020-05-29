Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: With students learning remotely, do school zone limits still apply?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: with students finishing up the school year learning remotely at home, do school zone speed limits still apply?

"Well the speed limit sign in front of the schools says '25 miles per hour when children are present,' that's the question you need to ask yourself," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol."Do schools have to be in session for children to be present? The answer's no, actually."

"ll it takes is for some kids to be playing on the playground or playing on the athletic fields, or even in or about the school and the school zone applies," he said. "So in these unprecedented times where we treat it kind of like we would in the summertime, school may not be in session, but children may be present. So therefore, when you approach the school zone and children are present, it's 25 miles per hour."

