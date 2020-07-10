Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Do motorcycles have the right of way at a stoplight?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: if a motorcycle splits lanes and is next to me at a stoplight, who has the right of way when the light turns green?

"The vehicle code does not specifically address this particular situation, but I can tell you what it does say," explained Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "It says that both the motorcycle rider and the drivers of the vehicles cannot interfere with the other vehicles so, therefore, you both have the right of way."

"In these types of situations due to horsepower and weight ratios, typically the motorcycle will accelerate faster than the car," Pennings added. "In that situation just let the motorcycle go and pull in front of you."

