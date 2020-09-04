Know the Road with the CHP: If a train is stuck at a railroad crossing, can I make a U-turn?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: if a train is stuck at a railroad crossing, can I make a U-turn to leave the area or do I have to wait for the train to pass?
"So if you're a situation where you're stopped on the roadway and the entire intersection is blocked by a train, the question is, can you legally make a U-turn," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "Well, it depends."
"If there's a raised or painted divider, the answer is no," Pennings explained. "However, if the traffic is separated by a solid yellow line or a broken yellow line, then yes, if it's safe, you can make a U-turn and go the other direction."
