Know the Road with the CHP: What exactly is jaywalking?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: what constitutes jaywalking in the state of California?

"The Vehicle Code specifically says that a pedestrian shall not cross a roadway between two controlled intersections outside of a crosswalk," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "The Vehicle Code also specifies that when the pedestrian enters the roadway, they shall yield the right of way to any vehicle that is close enough to constitute an immediate hazard."

"This provision shall not relieve the driver of a vehicle from the duty to exercise due care for the safety of any pedestrian on a roadway," Pennings added.

"So the Vehicle Code defines a crosswalk as any prolongation of a pathway for a pedestrian. If you need to cross the roadway as a pedestrian, it's always best to do so at the corner of an intersection."

