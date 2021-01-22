Know the Road with the CHP: Tips for reporting a crime

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: if I see a crime being committed on the road, what should I watch for to report?
"If you're a victim of a crime or witness to a crime, make sure to report it to law enforcement as soon as possible," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "When you call 911, be brief, let the dispatcher lead the conversation."
"In emergencies, everything happens very quickly. Slow down. Remain calm and try to study the suspect," he said. "If the crime involves a vehicle it's very important to note the make, model, and color."
"It's of utmost importance that you document, if possible, the license plate number. Was it a convertible, was it a sedan, was it a two-door, was it a four-door? Was there any damage, bumper stickers, special markings, anything that will make this particular vehicle unique and identifiable?"
"It's also very important to know your location so you can advise the direction of travel, and where the vehicle went, how many occupants were inside, and any description of those occupants if you can see," Pennings said.
