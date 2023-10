5 arrested after $1.7 million in drugs found in Tulare County homes

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A major drug bust in Tulare County ended in several arrests and the seizure of $1.7 million in drugs.

Authorities arrested five people after searching nine properties in Earliment late last month.

Investigators found more than 62,000 fentanyl pills, 132 pounds of meth, ten guns, marijuana plants and an active meth lab.

The months-long investigation was led by the Tulare County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Taskforce.