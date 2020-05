FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than a pound of meth is off the streets and a man is in jail after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust.Fresno Police posted a picture to their Facebook page of what was seized.They say an officer pulled someone over for vehicle code violation when he noticed the suspect, 23-year-old Raul Martinez Arreola, was hiding something.The officer recovered more than a pound of methamphetamine packaged for street sales.The suspect was booked at the Fresno County Jail on eight charges, including felony drug possession for sales and transport.