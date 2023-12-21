2 arrested after drugs found in Christmas presents during traffic stop in Weed

Weed police say they also found two unregistered guns inside the vehicle.

WEED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities in Northern California arrested two North Valley residents after being found with about 20 pounds of illegal narcotics on Wednesday.

An officer discovered the drugs wrapped as Christmas presents at around 1:30 am during a traffic stop in the City of Weed.

The 48-year-old driver and his 33-year-old passenger, both from San Joaquin County, are facing several drug charges.