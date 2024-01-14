DUI suspect & victim identified in fatal Fresno County crash

A 78-year-old man was killed by a suspected DUI driver near Table Mountain Casino Saturday afternoon.

A 78-year-old man was killed by a suspected DUI driver near Table Mountain Casino Saturday afternoon.

A 78-year-old man was killed by a suspected DUI driver near Table Mountain Casino Saturday afternoon.

A 78-year-old man was killed by a suspected DUI driver near Table Mountain Casino Saturday afternoon.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The DUI suspect and 78-year-old man who died in a Fresno County crash have been identified.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

California Highway Patrol officers have identified the suspect as 35-year-old Ryan Matthew Wayne Trevino of Fresno.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 78-year-old John Tarter of Fresno.

Trevino was driving a blue Chevy Silverado west on Millerton Road near Marina Drive on Saturday when investigators say he veered onto the shoulder and then into the eastbound lane. His pickup crashed head-on with Tarter's white Toyota Tundra.

RELATED: 78-year-old man killed by suspected DUI driver in Fresno County

Tarter was driven by ambulance to Lost Lake so he could be flown to an area hospital, but he was pronounced dead at Lost Lake.

A passenger in the Tundra was hospitalized with major injuries.

Trevino also suffered serious injuries and is currently in the hospital.

Officers say he could be charged with murder due to past DUI violations. Action News has a mug shot of Trevino from a previous DUI related arrest in October of 2023.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.