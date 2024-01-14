78-year-old man killed by suspected DUI driver in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 78-year-old man was killed by a suspected DUI driver near Table Mountain Casino Saturday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash on Millerton Road and Marina Drive.

Officers say a 35-year-old man driving a blue Chevy Silverado west on Millerton Road crossed over into the opposite lane, crashing head-on with the 78-year-old's white Toyota Tundra.

Witnesses told investigators the 35-year-old man was driving recklessly before the crash.

He suffered major injuries and is being investigated for driving under the influence as officers believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

The passenger in the Toyota Tundra also has major injuries.

Traffic on Millerton Road is currently being turned around at Marina Drive.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area at this time. There is no estimated time for Millerton Road to reopen.

