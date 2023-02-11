Increased patrols targeting impaired drivers over Super Bowl weekend

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Football fans will be coming together across the Valley this weekend to watch the Super Bowl.

Where you can find a party, officers say you can often find a drunk or drugged driver.

"They're everywhere. You are at your neighbor's house. You are at your friend's house. And there are people who go to public places," said Clovis Police Lt. Jim Koch.

That's why law enforcement, including the Clovis Police Department, will scour the streets Sunday, looking for drivers under the influence.

"There is never a time to be drinking and driving. But there is a lot of people that get together at these events and they want to have a good time. They want to enjoy the game. But they need to make plans beforehand so they can get home safely," said Koch.

After a DUI arrest is made, attorneys like Ralph Torres help clients deal with the complicated and often costly legal aftermath.

"It would cost you $10,000 first offense. That would include the fines, the insurance," explained Torres.

If there's a crash, the consequences are worse.

"If you hit somebody that is a felony, potentially a felony. If your passenger is hurt, that is a felony. If the other far, their passengers are hurt. Every passenger is a distinct charge," Torres said.

Those felonies could result in prison time, all which can be avoided by not getting behind the wheel drunk or high.

"They always are talking under their breath. 'I should have been home. I could have taken a taxi. I could have taken Uber. Somebody could have taken me home,'" Koch said.

Officials want to emphasize that it's not just drunk drivers they are looking out for.

Prescription drugs and legal marijuana can cause dangerous impairment when driving too.