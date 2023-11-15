DUI suspect killed after running himself over with truck in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was hit by his own vehicle on Tuesday night in Fresno County.

The accident happened around 8 pm in the area of Madison and Sylmar avenues.

The California Highway Patrol says a man in his 50s pulled over and thought he had put his truck in park.

Instead, officials say the man put the truck into reverse.

As he walked around to the back, the truck rolled onto the man's chest, leaving him pinned.

A passerby saw the man was pinned and called 911 for help.

It's unclear how long the man had been underneath the vehicle before he was found.

Officials say he died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation but officials say they suspect the man was under the influence.

