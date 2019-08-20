Dump truck crashes through apartment building in Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES -- A dump truck slammed into an apartment building in Pacoima Tuesday afternoon, with nearly half the vehicle ending up lodged into the structure.

Firefighters were seen quickly cutting open the wall of the building, possibly in an effort to free someone inside.

After cutting open the wall, a firefighter climbed inside the building to look for anyone trapped inside.

After the search, firefighters learned that a resident of the building who was initially described as missing was at work at the time of the crash. Firefighters continued searching through the wreckage.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Brandford Street.

Several injuries were reported at the scene. A car parked on the street also incurred heavy damage.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
truck crashcar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Civil rights activist among several arrested during protest in Fresno
Memorial to be held for CHP officer killed on duty in Riverside
Video: Garden Grove students give Nazi salute, sing Nazi song
Lemoore set to move forward with two cannabis dispensaries
Wildfire acreage way down in California this year, so far
Baby found in back seat of vehicle after high-speed chase, woman arrested
El Paso man who lost wife in mass shooting gets new car
Show More
Chicago witness targeted by El Chapo cartel hustled to secure location
Epstein's former cellmate alleges threats from prison guards
Police: Fake cop busted pulling over real detectives
'They're going to pay': Family heartbroken after 9-year-old's death
2 dead, several others injured in Madera County crash
More TOP STORIES News