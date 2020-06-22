Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville reopening June 23 with 'modifications'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville will reopen to guests at midnight on Tuesday, June 23, after a three-month closure.The Tule River Tribal Council and the casino's management team said all its table games and slot machines will open at 12 am on Tuesday, with a few health safety modifications.The casino will be open 24/7, but with limited seating for guests to keep social distancing. Guests will be required to wear face masks and will have their temperature taken before they enter the casino.Gaming machines and the game tables will also be cleaned more often.The food court and the River Steakhouse will only open on weekends, and guests are encouraged to make a reservation.