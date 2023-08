DID YOU FEEL IT? Magnitude 4.3 earthquake shakes near Coalinga

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An earthquake shook near Coalinga Thursday afternoon.

The USGS map shows that the magnitude 4.3 quake happened near Middle Mountain in the Cholame Hills of Monterey County.

No injuries or damages have been reported at this time.

For more information, click here.