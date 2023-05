A preliminary magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Plumas County in Northern California in Lake Almanor, according to the USGS.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Plumas County in Northern California Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake happened at 4:19 p.m. and its epicenter was the bottom of Lake Almanor near East Shore, Calif.

Shaking was felt as far as Sacramento.

So far, there have been no reports of any major damage or injuries.

