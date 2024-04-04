Man killed in hit-and-run in east central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died following a hit-and-run crash in east central Fresno.

Police say it happened after midnight Thursday on southbound Chestnut, just south of Clinton Avenue.

Police arrived to find an unhoused man in his 30s injured in the middle of the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver left the area and they are now working to determine what led up to the crash.

This comes less than a week after another unhoused person was killed in a hit-and-run. That happened Saturday morning in Central Fresno.

Authorities are still searching for the driver in that incident as well.