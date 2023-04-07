Valley stores hopped up with specials for Easter dinner

If you feel like you're needing to shell out more than usual for Easter eggs and dinner this year, you're not alone.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you feel like you're needing to shell out more than usual for Easter eggs and dinner this year, you're not alone.

According to the National Retail Federation, 81% of Americans will celebrate the holiday and spend an average of $192.

That's the highest amount on record - and about $22 more than last year.

Local retailers are really feeling the effects of hopped-up prices.

"On the grocery store level," said Vincent Ricchiuti of Enzo's Table in Clovis. "I think prices are increasing on a wide variety of things we've had to do our own cost increases in the past a few months."

Despite the challenges, Ricchiuti said his store is excited to offer some special treats for the holiday.

For the second year, they're making Italian Easter Bread, a southern Italian treat that's a tradition in his family.

"It's a nice braided bread, with a beautiful colored egg in the middle and so we're excited to bring that back to this year," said Ricchiuti. "We're there for sale today (Thursday), and also accepting pre-orders through Friday so that people can pick them up on Saturday."

Some chains, such as Save Mart, are looking to keep Easter shopping easy by offering complete ready-made meals at varying costs and sizes.

"So you can walk right in pre-order those come in, pick them up and they are going to be ready to go with just a little bit of prep right when you get home," said Steve Moylan, Save Mart Companies Executive Director.

Those meals serving from 2 to 8 people will cost you from $25 to $60. Moylan said Save Mart customers haven't been putting less in their carts because of rising costs, but have made some adjustments to what they buy.

"They may be becoming a bit more choosy but with that, they may switch from a national brand to some of our affordable private label brands, said Moylan. "It's not all that uncommon."

Walmart is also offering deals saying its customers can get an entire Easter meal and basket for less than $100.