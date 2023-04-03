Full list of Easter celebrations, egg hunts and Good Friday mass services in Central California

Easter is around the corner and many organizations are holding events across Central California, including egg hunts and other celebrations.
Here's a full list of the upcoming events:
FRESNO COUNTY
Friday, April 7
Good Friday at Crosspoint Church
TIME: 6:00 p.m.
ADDRESS: Crosspoint Church
INFORMATION: Join us as we gather to worship God and remember the ultimate sacrifice Jesus made for us.
Good Friday at Northpark Church
TIME: 12:00 p.m.
ADDRESS: Northpark Church
INFORMATION: You are invited to join us at Northpark on your lunch break for a meaningful, interactive communion service as we reflect on what Jesus' death (and resurrection) means for us. This is a great way to kick off Easter weekend! We intentionally end a little before 1:00 so you can get back to work if you're on your lunch break.
Good Friday at Mountain View Church
TIME: 12:15 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. ( Main Campus), 6:00 p.m. (Sunnyside & East Campuses)
ADDRESS: Mountain View Church main campus - 3600 N Fowler Avenue, Fresno; Mountain View Church Sunnyside & East Campuses - 6175 E kings Canyon Road
INFORMATION: Join us for Good Friday Gatherings.
Good Friday at Cornerstone Church
TIME: 7:00 p.m.
ADDRESS: Cornerstone Church
INFORMATION: Jesus the resurrection.
Good Friday Service at Peoples Church
TIME: 12:00 p.m.
ADDRESS: Peoples Church
INFORMATION: We will have a Good Friday Communion Gathering on April 7 at 12 p.m. and our Spring Fling that night from 6-8 p.m. Then you're invited to our Easter Gatherings on Saturday and Sunday, a powerful presentation complete with special music and a challenging message from Pastor Dale Oquist. Gathering time on Saturday, April 8 is at 6pm. Sunday, April 9 will include a 7 a.m. Outdoor Sunrise Gathering followed by our in-door gatherings at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
TIME: 7:00 p.m.
ADDRESS: Fresno Church
INFORMATION: Fresno Church exists to glorify Jesus Christ in our personal lives, our families, our community and our world. Come celebrate Christ with us.
Saturday, April 8
TIME: 2:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.
ADDRESS: Cornerstone Church
INFORMATION: Jesus the resurrection.
Easter at Crosscity Christian Church
TIME: 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.
ADDRESS: Crosscity Christian Church
INFORMATION: we invite you to join us online or in person and celebrate with us! Why are we celebrating? Because God loved us enough to give us the very best He had to offer. We are celebrating the resurrection of His son, Jesus Christ. The Easter story is all about God's great love for us, and His desire to have a real relationship with you!
TIME: 5:00 p.m.
ADDRESS: Northpark Church
INFORMATION: Join us for meaningful worship, relevant teaching directly from the Bible, and a warm and friendly community.
TIME: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
ADDRESS: Eaton Park, Orange Cove
INFORMATION: Join us and let's celebrate together. Easter egg hunt. Fun games, face painting and more. Also, pictures with the Easter bunny.
Sunday, April 9
TIME: 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.
ADDRESS: Northpark Church
INFORMATION: Join us for meaningful worship, relevant teaching directly from the Bible, and a warm and friendly community.
Easter at Crosscity Christian Church
TIME: 9:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.
ADDRESS: Crosscity Christian Church
TIME: 9:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.
ADDRESS: Peoples Church
Easter Sunday at Fresno Church
TIME: 10:30 a.m.
ADDRESS: Fresno Church
INFORMATION: Fresno Church exists to glorify Jesus Christ in our personal lives, our families, our community and our world. Come celebrate Christ with us.
Good Friday at Cornerstone Church
TIME: 8:00 a.m.
ADDRESS: Cornerstone Church
INFORMATION: Easter Sunday. Jesus the resurrection.
Easter at Mountain View Church
TIME: 9:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m. ( Main Campus), 9:00 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. (Sunnyside & East Campuses)
ADDRESS: Mountain View Church main campus - 3600 N Fowler Avenue, Fresno; Mountain View Church Sunnyside & East Campuses - 6175 E kings Canyon Road
INFORMATION: Join us for Good Friday Gatherings.
Good Friday at Crosspoint Church
TIME: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
ADDRESS: Crosspoint Church
INFORMATION: Grab your family and friends and join us on Easter Sunday as we gather and celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.
Easter at the Well Community Church
TIME: 9:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m. (Fig Garden Campus), 10:00 a.m. (Clovis Campus)
ADDRESS: The Well Community Church (Fig Garden Campus)
INFORMATION: Join us at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. on April 9 indoors at our Fig Garden Campus. La Fuente will have a Spanish gathering in the Fellowship Hall at 11 a.m. Kids Ministry will have an Easter Egg-stravaganza at each gathering.
MERCED COUNTY
Friday, April 7
Good Friday at Gateway Community Church
TIME: 7:00 p.m.
ADDRESS: Gateway Community Church
INFORMATION: You are invited. Livestream available on YouTube for both services.
Sunday, April 9
Good Friday at Gateway Community Church
TIME: 9:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.
ADDRESS: Gateway Community Church
INFORMATION: You are invited. Livestream available on YouTube for both services.
TIME: 9:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.
ADDRESS: Yosemite Church, Merced
INFORMATION: Services will be held in our outdoor amphitheater at our Merced Campus, weather permitting. If weather is uncooperative, services will be moved inside.
TULARE COUNTY
Friday, April 7
TIME: 10:30 a.m.
ADDRESS: Veterans Park, Porterville
INFORMATION: Thousands of fun-filled eggs are up for grabs at the fast and furious Egg Hunt hosted by Porterville Parks & Leisure. Among the sea of eggs, there will also be special ones that contain raffle tickets redeemable for prizes. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. for ages 7-9, 11:00 a.m. for ages 4-6 and 11:30 a.m. for ages 2-3. A guest appearance from the Bunny is also an added treat for the youngsters. The cost is only $2 per child in advance and $3 on the day of the event. Wristbands are on sale now at the Parks & Leisure office inside Centennial Plaza at 15 E. Thurman Ave., Suite A.
Good Friday at St. Charles Borromeo
TIME: 3:00 p.m. (English service), 7:00 p.m. (Spanish service)
ADDRESS: St. Charles Borromeo, Visalia
INFORMATION:Good Friday is the second day of the Easter Triduum and the day that Catholics and other Christians throughout the world commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus.
Sunday, April 9
Easter Service at WCBCI Porterville
TIME: 3:00 p.m. (English service), 7:00 p.m. (Spanish service)
ADDRESS: St. Charles Borromeo, Visalia
INFORMATION: We invite you to join this Easter Sunday, April 9th. This service will be a life altering service that will change the course of your life. Invite your family and friends because they won't want to miss out!
TIME: 7:30 a.m. & 7:00 p.m.
ADDRESS: St. Mary's Church, Visalia
INFORMATION: For Catholics and most other Christians all over the world, Easter is a solemn holiday that is held on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox; which is in late March to mid-April. Easter Sunday, the Pascha, or Resurrection Sunday as it is also known, marks the third day after the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, and the day of his miraculous resurrection, fulfilling the Messiah prophecy foretold in the Old Testament.
Easter at St. Charles Borromeo
TIME: 7:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. (Spanish), 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. (English)
ADDRESS: St. Charles Borromeo, Visalia
INFORMATION:For Catholics and most other Christians all over the world, Easter is a solemn holiday that is held on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox; which is in late March to mid-April. Easter Sunday, the Pascha, or Resurrection Sunday as it is also known, marks the third day after the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, and the day of his miraculous resurrection, fulfilling the Messiah prophecy foretold in the Old Testament.
KINGS COUNTY
Saturday, April 8
TIME: 6:00 p.m.
ADDRESS: Koinonia Church, Hanford
INFORMATION: Easter is one of the biggest celebrations of the year! We recognize that Jesus rose from the dead, making life with Him in eternity possible! Join us in celebrating this great news! We will sing songs of worship, hear an encouraging word, and enjoy time together. There is something for everyone, whether you're single, married or have a house full of kids!
TIME: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
ADDRESS: Lions Park, Lemoore
INFORMATION: Easter Egg Hunt at Lions Park. Arts and crafts while supplies last. Bunny petting zoo. Hot dogs while supplies last. Kids play area, bunny mascot, vendors and more.
Sunday, April 9
TIME: 9:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.
ADDRESS: Koinonia Church, Hanford
INFORMATION: Easter is one of the biggest celebrations of the year! We recognize that Jesus rose from the dead, making life with Him in eternity possible! Join us in celebrating this great news! We will sing songs of worship, hear an encouraging word, and enjoy time together. There is something for everyone, whether you're single, married or have a house full of kids!