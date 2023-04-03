Full list of Easter celebrations, egg hunts and Good Friday mass services in Central California

Easter is around the corner and many organizations are holding events across Central California, including egg hunts and other celebrations.

Here's a full list of the upcoming events:

FRESNO COUNTY

Friday, April 7

Good Friday at Crosspoint Church

TIME : 6:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Crosspoint Church

INFORMATION : Join us as we gather to worship God and remember the ultimate sacrifice Jesus made for us.

Good Friday at Northpark Church

TIME : 12:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Northpark Church

INFORMATION : You are invited to join us at Northpark on your lunch break for a meaningful, interactive communion service as we reflect on what Jesus' death (and resurrection) means for us. This is a great way to kick off Easter weekend! We intentionally end a little before 1:00 so you can get back to work if you're on your lunch break.

Good Friday at Mountain View Church

TIME : 12:15 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. ( Main Campus), 6:00 p.m. (Sunnyside & East Campuses)

ADDRESS : Mountain View Church main campus - 3600 N Fowler Avenue, Fresno; Mountain View Church Sunnyside & East Campuses - 6175 E kings Canyon Road

INFORMATION : Join us for Good Friday Gatherings.

Good Friday at Cornerstone Church

TIME : 7:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Cornerstone Church

INFORMATION : Jesus the resurrection.

Good Friday Service at Peoples Church

TIME : 12:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Peoples Church

INFORMATION : We will have a Good Friday Communion Gathering on April 7 at 12 p.m. and our Spring Fling that night from 6-8 p.m. Then you're invited to our Easter Gatherings on Saturday and Sunday, a powerful presentation complete with special music and a challenging message from Pastor Dale Oquist. Gathering time on Saturday, April 8 is at 6pm. Sunday, April 9 will include a 7 a.m. Outdoor Sunrise Gathering followed by our in-door gatherings at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Good Friday at Fresno Church

TIME : 7:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Fresno Church

INFORMATION : Fresno Church exists to glorify Jesus Christ in our personal lives, our families, our community and our world. Come celebrate Christ with us.

Saturday, April 8

Jesus the resurrection

TIME : 2:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Cornerstone Church

INFORMATION : Jesus the resurrection.

Easter at Crosscity Christian Church

TIME : 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Crosscity Christian Church

INFORMATION : we invite you to join us online or in person and celebrate with us! Why are we celebrating? Because God loved us enough to give us the very best He had to offer. We are celebrating the resurrection of His son, Jesus Christ. The Easter story is all about God's great love for us, and His desire to have a real relationship with you!

Easter at Northpark Church

TIME : 5:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Northpark Church

INFORMATION : Join us for meaningful worship, relevant teaching directly from the Bible, and a warm and friendly community.

Easter Egg Hunt

TIME : 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Eaton Park, Orange Cove

INFORMATION : Join us and let's celebrate together. Easter egg hunt. Fun games, face painting and more. Also, pictures with the Easter bunny.

Sunday, April 9

Easter at Northpark Church

TIME : 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

ADDRESS : Northpark Church

INFORMATION : Join us for meaningful worship, relevant teaching directly from the Bible, and a warm and friendly community.

Easter at Crosscity Christian Church

TIME : 9:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.

ADDRESS : Crosscity Christian Church

INFORMATION : We invite you to join us online or in person and celebrate with us! Why are we celebrating? Because God loved us enough to give us the very best He had to offer. We are celebrating the resurrection of His son, Jesus Christ. The Easter story is all about God's great love for us, and His desire to have a real relationship with you!

Easter at Peoples Church

TIME : 9:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.

ADDRESS : Peoples Church

INFORMATION : We will have a Good Friday Communion Gathering on April 7 at 12 p.m. and our Spring Fling that night from 6-8 p.m. Then you're invited to our Easter Gatherings on Saturday and Sunday, a powerful presentation complete with special music and a challenging message from Pastor Dale Oquist. Gathering time on Saturday, April 8 is at 6pm. Sunday, April 9 will include a 7 a.m. Outdoor Sunrise Gathering followed by our in-door gatherings at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Easter Sunday at Fresno Church

TIME : 10:30 a.m.

ADDRESS : Fresno Church

INFORMATION : Fresno Church exists to glorify Jesus Christ in our personal lives, our families, our community and our world. Come celebrate Christ with us.

Good Friday at Cornerstone Church

TIME : 8:00 a.m.

ADDRESS : Cornerstone Church

INFORMATION : Easter Sunday. Jesus the resurrection.

Easter at Mountain View Church

TIME : 9:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m. ( Main Campus), 9:00 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. (Sunnyside & East Campuses)

ADDRESS : Mountain View Church main campus - 3600 N Fowler Avenue, Fresno; Mountain View Church Sunnyside & East Campuses - 6175 E kings Canyon Road

INFORMATION : Join us for Good Friday Gatherings.

Good Friday at Crosspoint Church

TIME : 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Crosspoint Church

INFORMATION : Grab your family and friends and join us on Easter Sunday as we gather and celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

Easter at the Well Community Church

TIME : 9:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m. (Fig Garden Campus), 10:00 a.m. (Clovis Campus)

ADDRESS : The Well Community Church (Fig Garden Campus)

INFORMATION : Join us at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. on April 9 indoors at our Fig Garden Campus. La Fuente will have a Spanish gathering in the Fellowship Hall at 11 a.m. Kids Ministry will have an Easter Egg-stravaganza at each gathering.

MERCED COUNTY

Friday, April 7

Good Friday at Gateway Community Church

TIME : 7:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Gateway Community Church

INFORMATION : You are invited. Livestream available on YouTube for both services.

Sunday, April 9

Good Friday at Gateway Community Church

TIME : 9:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.

ADDRESS : Gateway Community Church

INFORMATION : You are invited. Livestream available on YouTube for both services.

Easter at Yosemite Church

TIME : 9:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.

ADDRESS : Yosemite Church, Merced

INFORMATION : Services will be held in our outdoor amphitheater at our Merced Campus, weather permitting. If weather is uncooperative, services will be moved inside.

TULARE COUNTY

Friday, April 7

Spring Egg Hunt

TIME : 10:30 a.m.

ADDRESS : Veterans Park, Porterville

INFORMATION : Thousands of fun-filled eggs are up for grabs at the fast and furious Egg Hunt hosted by Porterville Parks & Leisure. Among the sea of eggs, there will also be special ones that contain raffle tickets redeemable for prizes. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. for ages 7-9, 11:00 a.m. for ages 4-6 and 11:30 a.m. for ages 2-3. A guest appearance from the Bunny is also an added treat for the youngsters. The cost is only $2 per child in advance and $3 on the day of the event. Wristbands are on sale now at the Parks & Leisure office inside Centennial Plaza at 15 E. Thurman Ave., Suite A.

Good Friday at St. Charles Borromeo

TIME : 3:00 p.m. (English service), 7:00 p.m. (Spanish service)

ADDRESS : St. Charles Borromeo, Visalia

INFORMATION :Good Friday is the second day of the Easter Triduum and the day that Catholics and other Christians throughout the world commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus.

Sunday, April 9

Easter Service at WCBCI Porterville

TIME : 3:00 p.m. (English service), 7:00 p.m. (Spanish service)

ADDRESS : St. Charles Borromeo, Visalia

INFORMATION : We invite you to join this Easter Sunday, April 9th. This service will be a life altering service that will change the course of your life. Invite your family and friends because they won't want to miss out!

Easter at St. Mary's

TIME : 7:30 a.m. & 7:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : St. Mary's Church, Visalia

INFORMATION : For Catholics and most other Christians all over the world, Easter is a solemn holiday that is held on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox; which is in late March to mid-April. Easter Sunday, the Pascha, or Resurrection Sunday as it is also known, marks the third day after the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, and the day of his miraculous resurrection, fulfilling the Messiah prophecy foretold in the Old Testament.

Easter at St. Charles Borromeo

TIME : 7:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. (Spanish), 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. (English)

ADDRESS : St. Charles Borromeo, Visalia

INFORMATION :For Catholics and most other Christians all over the world, Easter is a solemn holiday that is held on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox; which is in late March to mid-April. Easter Sunday, the Pascha, or Resurrection Sunday as it is also known, marks the third day after the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, and the day of his miraculous resurrection, fulfilling the Messiah prophecy foretold in the Old Testament.

KINGS COUNTY

Saturday, April 8

Easter at Koinonia

TIME : 6:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Koinonia Church, Hanford

INFORMATION : Easter is one of the biggest celebrations of the year! We recognize that Jesus rose from the dead, making life with Him in eternity possible! Join us in celebrating this great news! We will sing songs of worship, hear an encouraging word, and enjoy time together. There is something for everyone, whether you're single, married or have a house full of kids!

Lemoore Egg Hunt

TIME : 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Lions Park, Lemoore

INFORMATION : Easter Egg Hunt at Lions Park. Arts and crafts while supplies last. Bunny petting zoo. Hot dogs while supplies last. Kids play area, bunny mascot, vendors and more.

Sunday, April 9

Easter at Koinonia

TIME : 9:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.

ADDRESS : Koinonia Church, Hanford