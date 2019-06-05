Fresno Adult Transition Program celebrates student promotion ceremony

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With Smiles and mixed emotions, a group of Fresno Adult Transition Program (ATP) students took steps towards a more independent future"I'm happy and sad because I'm going to miss ATP a lot," said graduate Stefan Elensky.The ceremony just as touching for parents."It is a wonderful moment to see your child have the opportunity to grow," said Rich Christoffersen.For the first time ever about 30 students are being promoted from ATP. It helps young adults with moderate to severe disabilities become self-reliant. It has taught Elensky valuable life lessons."I learned how to use money, to ride the bus and to support myself," he said.The program has already succeeded in placing some in internships. Danny Yarbrough works for Community Regional Medical Center. He says after ATP, he feels empowered."How to be myself and don't let other people put me down, saying you can't do something because people with disabilities, we are all the same," said Yarbrough.ATP has been around for 10 years and since then enrollment has only increased. A new facility with 16 classrooms and a campus feel, is helping them help even more students."Hopefully they move on to do something they want to do and enjoy," said program manager Derrick Flake. "Some of them will go to day programs, some of them will go to job training's and hopefully they get a job."Currently, they serve close to 200 young adults in the district with the goal of helping all of them transition to working adults.