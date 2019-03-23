FUSD students tape principal to wall as reward for books read during Read Across America

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students at Kratt Elementary School in Northwest Fresno cashed in on their reward for reading dozens of books during Read Across America week.For every ten books or chapters, depending on the class, students at the school earned a piece of duct tape.The kids received hundreds of pieces of duct tape after their great week of reading!Friday they used that tape to stick their principal to a wall on campus!Fresno Unified shared video of the students turning their principal into a tape mummy.It is safe to say that she may be there a while!