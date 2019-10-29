LIST: School closures Tuesday due to PG&E power shutoffs

Mariposa Unified School District - Partial closure

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some school districts will close their campuses Tuesday due to the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs.Here's a list of the school districts and schools affected:-Greeley Hill Elementary-Coulterville High School-El Portal Elementary-Yosemite Park High School-Yosemite Valley Elementary SchoolThe district says Mariposa County High School buses to these areas will still run.-Raymond-Knowles Elementary School