LIST: School closures Tuesday due to PG&E power shutoffs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some school districts will close their campuses Tuesday due to the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
Here's a list of the school districts and schools affected:
Mariposa Unified School District - Partial closure
-Greeley Hill Elementary
-Coulterville High School
-El Portal Elementary
-Yosemite Park High School
-Yosemite Valley Elementary School
The district says Mariposa County High School buses to these areas will still run.
Raymond-Knowles Union School District - Partial closure
-Raymond-Knowles Elementary School
This list will continue to be updated as new closures are reported.
