LIST: School closures Tuesday due to PG&E power shutoffs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some school districts will close their campuses Tuesday due to the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

Here's a list of the school districts and schools affected:

Mariposa Unified School District - Partial closure

-Greeley Hill Elementary
-Coulterville High School
-El Portal Elementary
-Yosemite Park High School

-Yosemite Valley Elementary School

The district says Mariposa County High School buses to these areas will still run.

Raymond-Knowles Union School District - Partial closure

-Raymond-Knowles Elementary School

RELATED: Day 2 in the dark: Madera Co. residents wait for power to be restored

This list will continue to be updated as new closures are reported.
