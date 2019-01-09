CENTRAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Many Central Valley school districts transitioning to electric buses

EMBED </>More Videos

A pair of new electric school buses are ready to pick up and drop off students in Central Unified.

By
A pair of new electric school buses are ready to pick up and drop off students in Central Unified.

Both will help save money on transportation cost and improve air quality since gas or diesel will no longer be used.

"It is going to provide for a quieter ride for our kids. And also it will clean up our air in and around our schools and especially at the bus stops," said Andrew Alvarado, Central Unified Superintendent.

Each bus has the capacity for 71 passengers and can travel over 100 miles on a charge of four to eight hours.

Superintendent Alvarado worked with Central Unified School District leaders on applying for a grant through Fresno County's Measure C.

"We take a lot of pride in creating sustainable earth for our children and their future and so if we can expand our fleet that is definitely something we are interested in looking into," he said.

In the past year other Central Valley school districts have switched to busses that are friendlier to the environment thanks for Measure C.

Kings Canyon Unified School District has over 30 school buses that use natural gas instead of diesel.

Right now the $1.1 million grant is helping schools in Fresno County but the Valley Air District has another grant available for schools throughout Central California.

"This past October we released our own grant program where we will provide funds up to four hundred thousand for school districts to able to scrap and replace their preexisting school buses for an all-electric school bus," said Cassandra Melching, Valley Air District.

She also pointed out the Valley Air District also has a grant that pays for busses that use natural gas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcentral unified school districtschool bustransportationFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CENTRAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Drink up: schools add water filling stations
Back to school for Central Unified
Central Unified hires Andrew Alvarado to be next superintendent
Central Unified takes initial steps in finding new superintendent
More central unified school district
EDUCATION
Tim Hire sworn in as TCOE Superintendent of Schools
New McLane High quad area considered investment for school and community
Special needs campus in Fresno Unified reopens after 18-month renovation
Teen accused of cheating after SAT score improved 330 points
More Education
Top Stories
FDA says routine food inspections not being done due to shutdown
Extension granted allowing California's driver license to be used to fly
3 face life in prison for kidnapping Fresno man, holding him for ransom
70 police dogs give barking salute at K-9 officer Bane's funeral
Shutdown is exposing larger problems within Yosemite, say experts
Man gets 14 years in jail for causing 83-year-old woman's death
Police investigating armed robbery at bank in downtown Fresno
Police hunting for suspect who stabbed man at central Fresno bus stop
Show More
Will this be the longest government shutdown?
Mother sues sorority for wrongful death in daughter's suicide
Governor orders 'modernization and reinvention' of DMV
President Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for Calif.
Facility's CEO resigns after vegetative patient gives birth; former caregiver speaks out
More News