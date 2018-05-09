Future health care professionals will now have somewhere to learn here in the Valley. Wednesday, the California Health Sciences University broke ground on its future new campus in Clovis.The 70-acre piece of dirt will one day house the Valley's next medical school. It's a dream come true for members of the Assemi family of Fresno."Our goal, our prayer is 50 years from now we are going to have a school of medicine, a school of pharmacy and a school of occupational therapy, nursing and other disciplines that may come last. That is the game, that is the end play," said Farid Assemi.The Assemi family spearheaded the effort and financially started the school along with donors.The California Health Sciences University will be located off Alluvial and Temperance in the Clovis Research and Technology Park.It's being called a game changer for the Valley."Our Valley has been underserved. We do not have enough health care providers," said Florence Dunn, CHSU President.Once built, the campus will be about two to three football fields long.The new 3-story 90,000 square foot building will include labs, study spaces, student lounge and professional kitchen.It will have a simulation center and two large classroom spaces for up to 300 students.According to California Health Sciences University President Florence Dunn, the Valley has the lowest ratio of doctors in the state."Our goal is to recruit and retain students from here. So over 50% of our students are from the Central Valley and the most exciting news and as of February over 60% have job offers accepted," Dunn said.A majority of those jobs are here in the Valley.In 2012 the pharmacy school was created and will graduate its first class at the end of this month.CHSU is going through the accreditation process now. They plan to partner with nearby hospitals in the future.Construction of the new campus will begin in June. University officials hope the first class will come to the facility in the spring of 2020.