UC MERCED

New UC Merced buildings expected to open this fall

EMBED </>More Videos

Construction is moving quickly, so quick that the UC Merced campus is already getting ready to open. (KFSN)

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
Construction is moving quickly, so quick that the UC Merced campus is already getting ready to open the first three buildings of the 2020 Project in just a few months.

"I think the most exciting thing for staff students and faculty is seeing this university take the next step in its incredible trajectory," said UC Merced Richard Cummings.

The Dining Pavilion will seat 600 people when it opens in August. Two new residence halls will open, creating 712 beds for students.

They will also have classrooms on the first floor and with more students coming in, UC officials say they need the space.

"In just one month, we'll graduate our largest class ever. This fall well admit our largest freshman class ever, so the need for growth and additional facilities is definitely clear," said Cummings.

This is just a small portion of $1.3 billion project.



Yosief Ghebresilasie is one of the students who is not only seeing the growth but helping create it.

"It's been crazy to be directly involved with the expansion of the university I'm attending. It's unthinkable, but it's been an amazing journey," said Ghebresilasie

He is one of the many engineering students interning through WebCore, which allows the students to build their resume right on their own campus

"We go to school, and we're building a school. It's a different kind of experience. I don't think a lot of people get to experience that," said UC Merced Engineering Student Dawit Tekeste.

While the students on campus will enjoy the space, UC officials say the entire region will reap the benefits.

"We estimate it'll be $1.9 billion in economic impact through the Valley. After it's complete with new student and staff, we estimate $200 million a year of impact in this region," said Cummings.

As far as the rest of the project, the campus is working on building another 12 buildings throughout the next three years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationuc mercedconstructionMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UC MERCED
UC Merced creating new center aimed at researching smoking habits in the Central Valley
UC Merced fighting food insecurity on campus
UC Merced students have a lot to look forward at the start of fall semster
UC Merced celebrates campus expansion
Project to improve traffic into UC Merced underway
More uc merced
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News