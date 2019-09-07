fresno state bulldogs

Victor E. Bulldog out 4-6 weeks after sustaining injury, live mascot announces

Victor E. was placed on "strict rest" by veterinarians and will miss four to six weeks of work.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State Bulldogs will be without their live mascot at the home opener against Minnesota on Saturday.

Victor E. Bulldog was placed on the live mascot Injured Reserve List after sustaining a knee effusion and for strain on his cranial cruciate ligament, which is similar to a human ACL, officials announced on his blog Friday.

He asked all of his followers to help him out by cheering on his Bulldogs while he's recovering.
