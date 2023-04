A restoration project is finally complete at El Capitan High School.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A restoration project was finally completed at a North Valley high school on Thursday.

The school was undergoing this restoration project for almost a year.

Students lined up and got the chance to carry the last brick as it was passed down.

The activity was meant to unify the students and promote teamwork.