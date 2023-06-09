Fire, water, air, earth: Pixar brings elements to life in new animated adventure 'Elemental'

Disney-Pixar's "Elemental" takes us into the world of Element City - where the colorfully animated residents are made up of either fire, water, earth or air.

LOS ANGELES -- Fire. Water. Earth. Air.

In science, we call them the four elements. Disney-Pixar calls them characters in a new animated film called "Elemental."

"Elemental" takes us into the world of Element City, where the residents are made up of either fire, water, earth or air.

The story focuses on the beautiful Ember and someone who literally goes with the flow, Wade - who hopes fire and water will mix.

"And when we actually got to see the film for the first time, I got chills. To see her come to life and to see all the animators' hard work... it really takes, like, it takes 15 villages to make something like her and Wade happen," said Leah Lewis, who voices "Ember."

Mamoudou Athie provides the voice of "Wade."

"I was told once the movie in your head doesn't exist and this one actually... not only exists but, like, superseded my imagination," said Athie. "They literally created new technology to make this movie happen."

Also in the cast is Wendi McLendon-Covey, who plays a cloud named "Gale."

"I said yes to it before I even knew what it was. Oh, it's Pixar? Yes! So, yeah, I would have played, you know, a pile of garbage," laughed McLendon-Covey.

"Elemental" hits theatres June 16.

Disney is the parent company of this station.