Loved ones hold vigil for Madera woman killed in suspected DUI crash

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family and friends of the 20-year-old Madera woman killed in a car wreck early Monday morning held a vigil at the crash site on Tuesday night.

A large group gathered to remember Emillianne Audler, known as Emi, near Ellis and Fairview Streets in Madera County.

Emi was on her way to work and just minutes from her home when CHP officers say she was hit head-on by 38-year-old Michael Messer.

Officers say he was driving on the wrong side of the road and under the influence.

During the vigil, her mom spoke about Emi's dream of becoming a judge someday because she believed in justice and that's what her loved ones are now vowing to get her.

"I keep asking myself, what the reason for this was and there isn't one. It shouldn't have happened to you and I'm sorry it did. This wasn't meant for you, and hope wherever you are that you know that I love you so much," she said.

Emi's sister, Julianne Audler, hopes people will remember her for her smile, laugh, and big heart.

Court records show Messer had two prior DUIs and was driving on a suspended license.