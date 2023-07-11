Family of woman killed by suspected drunk driver in Madera County speaks out

Emi spent her life savings on tickets to see pop singer Taylor Swift in about three weeks. But now, Emi won't get that experience.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of a 20-year-old Madera woman who was killed in a crash early Monday morning is speaking out about her death.

20-year-old Emillianne Audler, also known as Emi, was killed in a car crash near Ellis Street near Fairview Street.

"It doesn't feel real. It feels like she's gonna drive in and we're gonna be laughing and making fun of each other like we normally do," said Julianne Audler, sister of Emi.

Emi was on her way to work at Starbucks.

The California Highway Patrol says Emi was hit head-on by 38-year-old Michael Messer, who was driving on the wrong side of the road.

"At this time, it appears alcohol was a factor," said CHP Public Information Officer, Javier Ruvalcaba.

Messer was taken to a hospital in Fresno.

Court records show Messer had two other DUIs -- one in 2018 and another one in 2020.

Officials say Messer was driving on a suspended license.

"This man should have never been let out so it took a life? He should have been behind bars a long time ago," said Emi's Aunt, Bertha McHatten.

The family said Emi loved life, Taylor Swift and her dog Betty.

Now, Betty sits and waits for Emi to come home.

"She keeps checking. Every car that pulls up, she goes, she sees it's not Emi and she walks away," said Julianne.

Emi spent her life savings on tickets to see pop singer Taylor Swift in about three weeks at Levi Stadium in Santa Clarita. But now, Emi won't get that experience.

Julianne is undecided whether or not she'll still go to the concert - but if she does, she says she'll take Emi's memory with her.

"I hope that she's remembered for her love. I hope that she's remembered for her smile. I hope that she's remembered as the most hard-working independent woman that anybody has ever met," said Audler.

The CHP says Messer is in police custody and in critical condition at the hospital.

The Audler family has set up a GoFundMe account.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.