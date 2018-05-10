CRIME

Employee at Kmart store in Visalia stabbed multiple times

EMBED </>More Videos

A K-Mart store employee is in the hospital and a police officer is recovering after a stabbing in Visalia. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
A K-Mart store employee is in the hospital and a police officer is recovering after a stabbing in Visalia.

Police arrested Jeremy Kechloian for the crime. It happened just after 5:30 Wednesday at the K-Mart on west Noble and County Center Drive.

Police said a male employee was stabbed several times by Kechloian-- who police said was acting erratically. Officials are not telling us what led up to the attack, but they did say that because of where it happened they had to close down the store.

Sgt. Gerrit De Jong with the Visalia Police Department said, "The location where the incident took place was right near the entry exit point, so we felt that, to best assist us with investigation, it was better to close the store."


The worker was rushed by ambulance to Kaweah Delta Medical Center. He is expected to be okay.

Police said Kechloian took off running after stabbing the employee. He also assaulted an officer who suffered a minor injury.

Kechloian was caught in the parking lot and arrested. He was booked into the Tulare County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a peace officer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingvisaliatulare countyVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News