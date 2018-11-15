3 events and deals for the whole family in Fresno this week

Valley Deaf Festival 2018

Holiday Boutique

Up to 44% Off Batting Cage Rounds at Dream Makers

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a festival benefit for the local hard of hearing service center to a fall crafts fair, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.---This weekend, the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Service Center is putting on a Star Wars-themed festival for both deaf and hearing people in the Fresno Fairgrounds. Ticket prices go to benefit the service center, and there will be vendors, silent auctions, food and games. Kids under 4 get in free.Saturday, November 17, 10 a.m-4 p.m.The Big Fresno Fair, Jr. Exhibits Building, 1121 S. Chance Ave.$5On Sunday, the Holy Spirit Church's Women's Guild is organizing its second annual boutique and craft fair with over 40 local vendors offering gifts, clothing, holiday decor and more.Sunday, November 18, 5 p.m.Logan Hall, 355 E. Champlain DriveFreeBaseball season is upon us, and if you or your kids want to practice your swing, a local batting cage is offering a special deal on ten or 20 batting cage rounds for up to 44 percent off. The center also offers specialized programs and training regimens for young athletes.Dream Makers 426 N. Blackstone Ave., Central Fresno$13 for 10 rounds or $22 for 20 rounds (up to 44 percent discount off regular price)