ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 ways to make the most of your week in Fresno

The Tower Theater. | Photo: Candy R./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a pop-up dinner to a bilingual tech conference, here are the best options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Three Sopranos Dinner





A trio of chefs (Jon Koobation of Jon's Bear Club in Reedley, Rudy Liebl of The Ripe Tomato in Fresno, and Tim Pashayan of the Hi-Life in Kingsburg) are presenting a limited-seating six-course prix fixe dinner with wine pairings for each course.

The menu will include vanilla lobster poached in Tahitian vanilla bean butter and pork tenderloin with apples, bacon, spiced pecans and whipped sweet potato. The ticket price covers tax and gratuity.

When: Thursday, October 18, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Sam's Italian Deli & Market, 2415 N. First St.
Admission: $150
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Coffee With a Cop





Coffee With A Cop is a community policing initiative founded in Hawthorne, California in 2011. It aims to build trust by bringing police officers and community members together over a cup of coffee, breakfast and conversation, rather than in a crisis situation.

Members of the public can ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the police officers in their communities during this free event.

When: Friday, October 19, 8-10 a.m.
Where: University of Phoenix River Park Learning Center, 45 River Park Place West, Room 204
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2018 The Big Tell Showcase





The Big Tell Showcase is a free film presentation featuring ten five-minute mini-documentaries by ten local filmmakers about about the people and places of the Central Valley, with a special appearance by Emmy-nominated documentarian Sascha Rice.

When: Friday, October 19, 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: The Tower Theatre, 809 E. Olive Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Valley DevFest '18: Dia De Los Devfest





On Saturday, the Google Development Groups of Fresno, Visalia and Modesto are hosting Valley DevFest, their first bilingual tech conference. Topics will include Web Development, Machine Learning, Google Technology, Desarollo en Espanol, Net Security and Makerspace.

The ticket includes a light breakfast and full lunch catered by La Jacka.

When: Saturday, October 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineFresno
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Fishman, Robinson on 'The Conners' transition, tone
Go back to the '70s for new show 'The Kids are Alright'
Fischer, Hudson talk season 2 of 'Splitting Up Together'
'Dancing with the Stars' brings in an extra performer for 'Trio Week'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Broken fire hydrant in Southeast Fresno
Plane with First Lady Melania Trump forced to return to base after exhibiting "mechanical issues"
U.S. airman killed in training exercise in Ukraine confirmed from 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno
Motorcyclist killed after high speed chase and crash in Central Fresno
Toddler knocks over candle sparking house fire
Organic fertilizer causing quite a stink in Northeast Fresno and Clovis
Mega Millions prize grows to $868 million
YouTube users reporting outages around the world
Show More
New state law could mean freedom this week for accused Fresno County killer
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Woman found dead at Santa Ana motel; person of interest detained
Fresno County court workers threatening to strike if agreement on contract not met
Faulty pizza oven to blame for fire at popular Northeast Fresno restaurant
More News