4 ways to make the most of your week in Fresno

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Three Sopranos Dinner
A trio of chefs (Jon Koobation of Jon's Bear Club in Reedley, Rudy Liebl of The Ripe Tomato in Fresno, and Tim Pashayan of the Hi-Life in Kingsburg) are presenting a limited-seating six-course prix fixe dinner with wine pairings for each course.
The menu will include vanilla lobster poached in Tahitian vanilla bean butter and pork tenderloin with apples, bacon, spiced pecans and whipped sweet potato. The ticket price covers tax and gratuity.
When: Thursday, October 18, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Sam's Italian Deli & Market, 2415 N. First St.
Admission: $150
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Coffee With a Cop
Coffee With A Cop is a community policing initiative founded in Hawthorne, California in 2011. It aims to build trust by bringing police officers and community members together over a cup of coffee, breakfast and conversation, rather than in a crisis situation.
Members of the public can ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the police officers in their communities during this free event.
When: Friday, October 19, 8-10 a.m.
Where: University of Phoenix River Park Learning Center, 45 River Park Place West, Room 204
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
2018 The Big Tell Showcase
The Big Tell Showcase is a free film presentation featuring ten five-minute mini-documentaries by ten local filmmakers about about the people and places of the Central Valley, with a special appearance by Emmy-nominated documentarian Sascha Rice.
When: Friday, October 19, 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: The Tower Theatre, 809 E. Olive Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Valley DevFest '18: Dia De Los Devfest
On Saturday, the Google Development Groups of Fresno, Visalia and Modesto are hosting Valley DevFest, their first bilingual tech conference. Topics will include Web Development, Machine Learning, Google Technology, Desarollo en Espanol, Net Security and Makerspace.
The ticket includes a light breakfast and full lunch catered by La Jacka.
When: Saturday, October 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets