4 ways to make the most of your week in Fresno

Three Sopranos Dinner

Coffee With a Cop

2018 The Big Tell Showcase

Valley DevFest '18: Dia De Los Devfest

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a pop-up dinner to a bilingual tech conference, here are the best options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---A trio of chefs (Jon Koobation of Jon's Bear Club in Reedley, Rudy Liebl of The Ripe Tomato in Fresno, and Tim Pashayan of the Hi-Life in Kingsburg) are presenting a limited-seating six-course prix fixe dinner with wine pairings for each course.The menu will include vanilla lobster poached in Tahitian vanilla bean butter and pork tenderloin with apples, bacon, spiced pecans and whipped sweet potato. The ticket price covers tax and gratuity.Thursday, October 18, 6-9 p.m.Sam's Italian Deli & Market, 2415 N. First St.$150Coffee With A Cop is a community policing initiative founded in Hawthorne, California in 2011. It aims to build trust by bringing police officers and community members together over a cup of coffee, breakfast and conversation, rather than in a crisis situation.Members of the public can ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the police officers in their communities during this free event.Friday, October 19, 8-10 a.m.University of Phoenix River Park Learning Center, 45 River Park Place West, Room 204FreeThe Big Tell Showcase is a free film presentation featuring ten five-minute mini-documentaries by ten local filmmakers about about the people and places of the Central Valley, with a special appearance by Emmy-nominated documentarian Sascha Rice.Friday, October 19, 7-9:30 p.m.The Tower Theatre, 809 E. Olive Ave.FreeOn Saturday, the Google Development Groups of Fresno, Visalia and Modesto are hosting Valley DevFest, their first bilingual tech conference. Topics will include Web Development, Machine Learning, Google Technology, Desarollo en Espanol, Net Security and Makerspace.The ticket includes a light breakfast and full lunch catered by La Jacka.Saturday, October 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave.$15