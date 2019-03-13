jeopardy

Alex Trebek returns to "Jeopardy!" following cancer announcement

EMBED <>More Videos

Alex Trebek resumes 'Jeopardy!' tapings. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 13, 2019.

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek returned to his job nearly a week after revealing his cancer diagnosis.

Producers of the game show confirm Trebek took part in Tuesday's tapings.

Trebek, 78, is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but said he plans to continue working while getting treatment.

"Normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this and I'm going to keep working," Trebek said in a video message released on "Jeopardy!" social media accounts on March 6.



In response to fans' reactions, the "Jeopardy!" Twitter account posted, "The outpouring of good wishes and support in response to Alex's recent health news has been humbling and overwhelming. Please know that your messages are being conveyed to him and are deeply appreciated. From everyone at Jeopardy! - thank you."



"Jeopardy!" usually just tapes two days a week and records multiple episodes in a day.

Trebek has served as the face of the game show since it made its debut in daytime syndication in 1984. With nearly 8,000 episodes under his belt, he holds the Guinness World Record for Most Game Show Episodes Hosted by the Same Presenter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentalex trebekus worldcancerjeopardy
JEOPARDY
Pancreatic cancer: Warning signs to look out for
Oncologist: Pancreatic cancer affecting more Americans
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Alex Trebek's cancer diagnosis prompts outpouring of support
TOP STORIES
High school security guard accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Newsom's halt on executions expected to generate political opposition
Gov. Newsom plans to halt executions in California
Fresno doctor charged with sex crimes on patient, plus cover-up
One of Fresno's most horrific murder crimes took place 15 years ago
Governor Newsom's housing crisis funds get bipartisan push-back
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Show More
Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling hunting gear in 125 stores
New changes will make casting a ballot easier in Fresno County
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula charged with cruelty to a child
Health officials warn of measles exposure at LAX
Victims from deadly late night crash in Parlier identified
More TOP STORIES News