American Music Awards 2019 red carpet: PHOTOS
Lights, camera, AMAs!
Celebrities are sporting their Sunday's best on the red carpet for the 2019 American Music Awards.
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Halsey, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, the Jonas Brothers, Christina Aguilera & A Great Big World, Toni Braxton, Post Malone feat. Travis Scott & Ozzy Osbourne and Green Day are set to perform this year.
Singer Ciara will host the 2019 American Music Awards. The "1, 2 Step" singer has performed at the AMAs in the past, but 2019 will mark her first time hosting the program.
The 2019 American Music Awards will take place on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. They will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT.
If you're watching on KABC/ABC7 in Los Angeles, catch a special edition of "On the Red Carpet at the AMAs" at 7 p.m. PT.
