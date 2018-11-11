WOOLSEY FIRE

'Bachelor' mansion apparently spared by Woolsey Fire in Southern California

EMBED </>More Videos

Though the Bachelor mansion apparently survived the Woolsey Fire, multiple celebrities are among those who have lost their homes. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. --
The iconic mansion where "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" are filmed appears to have escaped the devastating Woolsey Fire burning in Southern California relatively unscathed.

USA Today Los Angeles Bureau Chief Chris Woodyard made it to the 10-acre estate on Saturday, and photos he shared with ABC News showed the recognizable home's driveway unharmed. Though that mansion survived, Woodyard said the house next door was not as lucky.



A masonry wall on the property appears to have spared the home from destruction, Woodyard reported. He said there was a police presence in the area to prevent looting.

As the fire raged on Friday, there was considerable doubt that the mansion would make it through. Rob Mills, ABC's head of alternative programming, tweeted Friday that the recognizable Los Angeles-area mansion featured in the hit series was in "grave danger."

In a statement to ABC on Saturday morning, Warner Brothers Television, which produces the "Bachelor" franchises, confirmed that the property was in a burn area. Producers said the property was inaccessible due to road closures and could not comment on the home's current status.

"It is primarily a private residence, and our main concern is with the family who has been displaced, their neighbors, and all the communities impacted by this tragic fire. We thank the tireless efforts of the first responders here in Los Angeles County and across the state," producers added.

According to real estate listing service Zillow, the so-called "Bachelor mansion" boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms on a 10-acre property in the Santa Monica Mountains.

A Zillow estimate pegged the home's value at just above $3.9 million.

As of Saturday morning, the Woolsey Fire had destroyed approximately 150 homes across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to fire officials. Caitlyn Jenner and "Dr. Strange" director Scott Derrickson are among those who have lost their homes.

The fire also burned the historic Paramount Ranch, which was a popular filming location for westerns and other films and television series for nearly a century.

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWoolsey Firetelevisionwildfirebrush firefirebachelorbachelorettecaliforniareality televisionABCAgoura Hills
Related
Paramount Ranch set used for 'Westworld' destroyed by Woolsey Fire
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Ventura County
WOOLSEY FIRE
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
Woolsey Fire burns more than 83,200 acres as it burns in LA-Ventura County area
California wildfires affect practices for Rams, Raiders
More Woolsey Fire
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Paramount Ranch set used for 'Westworld' destroyed by Woolsey Fire
Dierks Bentley bringing Burning Man Tour to Savemart Center
Holiday music hitting the airwaves
Breaking Bad movie confirmed by Bryan Cranston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire: 57,000 structures remain threatened as winds return
Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 109,000 acres with 25 percent containment
Fresno Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Clovis Police investigating cause of deadly crash near Highway 168
Destructive deadly wildfire hitting close to home for some Central Valley natives
Woolsey Fire burns more than 83,200 acres as it burns in LA-Ventura County area
Man shot and killed in East Central Fresno, police looking for shooter
14 additional bodies recovered, bringing death toll to 23 in massive wildfire
Show More
Thousand Oaks shooting: Gunman died from self-inflicted gunshot
CPS to pay $127,000 for wrongful removal of kids
Dog saved by kidney transplant donated by her own puppy
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
California Firefighters blast President Trump over wildfire tweets
More News