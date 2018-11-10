WOOLSEY FIRE

'Bachelor' mansion in Woolsey Fire's path in Southern California

EMBED </>More Videos

The iconic mansion where "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" are filmed could soon become a casualty of the devastating Woolsey Fire burning in Southern California. (ABC/Paul Hebert)

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. --
The iconic mansion where "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" are filmed could soon become a casualty of the devastating Woolsey Fire burning in Southern California.

In a statement to ABC on Saturday morning, Warner Brothers Television, which produces the "Bachelor" franchises, confirmed that the property was in a burn area. Producers said the property was inaccessible due to road closures and could not comment on the home's current status.

"It is primarily a private residence, and our main concern is with the family who has been displaced, their neighbors, and all the communities impacted by this tragic fire. We thank the tireless efforts of the first responders here in Los Angeles County and across the state," producers added.

Rob Mills, ABC's head of alternative programming, tweeted Friday that the recognizable Los Angeles-area mansion featured in the hit series was in "grave danger."
According to real estate listing service Zillow, the so-called "Bachelor mansion" boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms on a 10-acre property in the Santa Monica Mountains.

A Zillow estimate pegged the home's value at just above $3.9 million.

As of Saturday morning, the Woolsey Fire had destroyed approximately 150 homes across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to fire officials. Caitlyn Jenner and "Dr. Strange" director Scott Derrickson are among those who have lost their homes.

The fire also burned the historic Paramount Ranch, which was a popular filming location for westerns and other films and television series for nearly a century.

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWoolsey Firetelevisionwildfirebrush firefirebachelorbachelorettecaliforniareality televisionABCAgoura Hills
Related
Paramount Ranch set used for 'Westworld' destroyed by Woolsey Fire
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Ventura County
WOOLSEY FIRE
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
California wildfires affect practices for Rams, Raiders
Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Derrickson lose homes in SoCal wildfire
NOAA satellite imagery shows California fires from space
More Woolsey Fire
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Paramount Ranch set used for 'Westworld' destroyed by Woolsey Fire
Dierks Bentley bringing Burning Man Tour to Savemart Center
Holiday music hitting the airwaves
Breaking Bad movie confirmed by Bryan Cranston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Madera's Poythress concedes state senate seat to Caballero
Woolsey Fire now 70,000 acres as it burns in LA-Ventura County area
Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 100,000 acres with 20 percent containment
Porterville native who relocated to Northern California loses everything in Camp Fire
PG&E says it had problem near starting point of Camp Fire
Local fire crews help out at Northern California wildfire while smoke impacts Central Valley
Tulare Co. deputies looking for "vicious" dog stolen from Visalia Animal Care Center
Officials still counting votes in Fresno County
Show More
Edison High School teacher faces teens who shot him during attempted robbery
Family loses home of 21 years to Woolsey Fire
Health Watch: Halting life-threatening allergies
Thousand Oaks gunman posted to social media during attack
Wheelchair and walker taken from child in N. Harris Co.
More News