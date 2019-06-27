Independence Day celebrations and 4th of July fireworks shows in the Valley

Wild Waters Star Spangled Revue

Freedom Run

Fresno Grizzlies 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza

Clovis Freedom Fest

Sanger 4th of July Spectacular

Kingsburg Independence Celebration

Kerman Festival of the American Fireworks Show

Selma Independence Celebration

Fowler Fabulous 4th of July Celebration

Island Waterpark 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza

Atwater Run for Independence

Atwater Festival

Atwater 4th of July Show

Gustine Fireworks Celebration

Livingston 4th of July Festival

Bass Lake Fireworks Show

Chowchilla Fireworks Show

Kings County Big Bad Boom July 4th Celebration

Visalia Freedom Celebration

Dinuba Independence Day Celebration

Exeter Fireworks Show

Tulare Fireworks Extravaganza

Porterville Freedom Fest

Woodlake's Blast

July 3rd- July 5th7:30PM- 8:30PM11413 E Shaw Ave, ClovisThe Star Spangled Revue is a Central Valley tradition. For several days around the 4th of July, after dark, Wild Water Adventure Park, turns into a spectacular display of fireworks, laser light shows, both patriotic and popular music, and a festive family party atmosphere. The event will also include a multimedia show featuring live music by Higher Power.July 4th6AM- 8:30AMWoodward ParkWelcome to the 17th annual Freedom Run presented by Sierra Challenge Express Running Club! Start off your 4th of July celebrations with a bang and beautiful 4-mile run! The event will take place at Woodward Park with hundreds of acres of trees, geese, and beautiful wildlife. We are sure it will be an adventure! You will enjoy our American flag lined course. We hope to inspire you to race, run or walk at the best of your ability. Motivate your friends, family and fellow competitors to join in. What a way to start one of the most important days of the year for our great country.July 4thGame starts 6:35pmChukchansi Park- 1800 Tulare St, FresnoThe Fresno Grizzlies will take on the Tacoma Rainiers at 6:35 pm on Thursday the 4th. At the end of the game, Chukchansi Park will present "the largest fireworks show in the Central Valley". Tickets start at just $13.00 when purchased in advance. The show can likely be seen from anywhere in the city or nearby as well.July 4th4PM- 10PMClovis High School- 1055 Fowler Ave, ClovisJoin the Clovis Community in celebrating July 4th! Hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Clovis, CA- join your friends and neighbors at Clovis High School from 4pm-10pm on Thursday July 4th. for fun, music, and fireworks! General admission cost is $5. Children 5 years and younger are free.July 4th5:30PM- 10PMSanger High School- 1045 N Bethel Ave, SangerThe City of Sanger and the Sanger Chamber of Commerce hosts a great annual event. The fun starts at 5:30 pm at Sanger High Practice Fields located at 1045 Bethel Ave in Sanger. There will be food, live music, water slides, and of course a fireworks show at dusk. The cost is $15 for a parking pass that includes 4 admission tickets. Walk up tickets are $3 each.July 3rd6PMKingsburg High School Football Stadium- 1900 18th Ave, KingsburgJoin the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce in celebrating Independence Day on July 3rd! There will be food vendors, a DJ, and a spectacular firework display! Tickets are $5 per person. We will be having a great program by local Boy Scout Troop #392 starting at 8:30PM followed by a spectacular Firework display! Bring your whole family out for food and fun! There will be a bounce house for kids.July 3rd6PMKerman High School Stadium- 205 S 1st St, KermanJoin Kerman for their Annual Independence Celebration "The Festival of the American Spirit Fireworks Extravaganza" on Wednesday, July 3rd. A family-oriented evening with kids activities, food, miscellaneous vendors, entertainment and an outstanding display of fireworks! Gates open at 6:00 pm. Fireworks at 9:20 pm.July 3rdGates open at 5:30PMSelma High School, south of stadium- 3125 Wright St, SelmaFood booths, kids activities, fireworks begin at about 9:20pm. Entry fees are $5 for people 12 and up, $2 for kids 5 to 11, and free for kids 4 and under. Parking is $2. No ice chests or outside food allowed.July 4thGates open at 5:30PMFowler High School Football Field- 701 E Main St, FowlerFree admission, no ice chests allowed. Fireworks at dusk. There will be a fun zone, food vendors and live music.July 4th11AM- 8:30PM6099 W Barstow Ave, FresnoDitch The Ordinary For The Extraordinary! A Day-cation At Island Waterpark! Whether You're A Thrill Seeker, Sun-bather Or Lazy-dayer, Island Waterpark Is The Ultimate Destination This July Fourth! Feel The Thrills Of The Slides, Play It Cool In The Wave Pool, Float The Lazy River And End The Day With A Huge Firework Extravaganza! The rides will stay open until 8:30 and then the fireworks show will start as soon as it's dark!July 4th7:30AMGrove Ave. & 2nd St.The Merced Running Club and Buhach Colony HS Cross Country team is proud to announce the2016 Run for Independence in Atwater, CA. This event is the first of a day-long, family friendly celebration of our national independence. The 2 mile and 5 mile races both start at 7:30am on Monday July 4, 2016. Packet pick up and race day registration begins at 5:45am and closes at 7:15July 4th9AM- 4PMRalston Park- 1550 Third St, AtwaterGreat food all day, entertainment with National Anthem then Dignitaries at 11AM.July 4thGates open at 6PMCastle Commerce CenterConcert & fireworks show. Headlining this year's show is The Kaye Bohler Band. Also featuring Tony and the Tuff Times. Entry fee: $10 per car or $5 per walk-in. No parking on Santa Fe. Remember to bring your lawn chairs and blankets.July 4thGates Open at 6:30PMGustine High School- 501 North Ave, GustineThere will be food trucks at the fireworks this year! Come down and enjoy dinner and watch the show! Show starts at dusk.July 4th- July 6thGates will open at 5PM dailyMax Foster Sports Complex- 2600 Walnut Ave, LivingstonThe Festival will start on Thursday July 4th and will run through Saturday July 6, 2019. The event will provide a fair-like atmosphere with a Giant Carnival, Live Bands, and, lots of food/craft vendors and of course the biggest Fireworks Show in the Valley. Gates will open at 5:00 pm daily and will close at midnight. Admission to the Festivities will be free.July 4th5:30PM- 10PM54432 Road 432 Bass LakePeople line the beaches and make a day of being at the Lake for the celebration. Many hundreds of boats venture out at dusk to enjoy the show. Fireworks are shot usually from a barge between the Pines Resort and the Forks Resort at dark around 9PM.July 6th7PM- 9:30PMChowchilla Fairgrounds- 1000 S 3rd St, ChowchillaFireworks show hosted by the Chowchilla Lions Club. Free admission. Food & beverages, including beer, can be purchased at the Lions Club concession stand.July 4th4PMKings County Fairgrounds- 801 S 10th St, HanfordCome on out to the Kings County Fairground and join 99.7 Classic Rock and the Hanford Chamber of Commerce as we celebrate the 4th of July!July 3rd12PM- 10PMVisalia Rawhide Ballpark- 300 N Giddings St, VisaliaRawhide Ballpark & Recreation Park will be the new home of the City of Visalia fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day! The event will kick off at Noon with a free swim session at the Redwood High School swimming pool, presented by Spirit 88.9. Food vendors will be available as well. At 6pm, Rawhide Ballpark will open its gates to those who have a ticket to attend their game that night versus the Stockton Ports (Oakland A's affiliate). After the conclusion of the Rawhide game, a celebratory fireworks show will be displayed for all to see.July 3rdGates open at 5PMRidge Creek Golf Club- 3018 Ridge Creek Dr, DinubaFireworks begin at 9:15pm. Entertainment by Jason Cade & Zzah. There will be food, games & beer garden.July 4thGates open early, Fireworks show begins before 9PMDobson Field, ExeterExeter Lions Club will again host its annual 4th of July Fireworks Show at Lions Stadium, Exeter, CA. Gates Open Early. Show Usually Starts A Few Minutes before 9 p.m. Concessions are available and donations are gladly accepted during and after the showJuly 3rdGates open at 6PMTulare County Fairgrounds- 620 S K St, Tulare54th Annual Fireworks Extravaganza, July 3rd at the Tulare County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 6 p.m. Admission $5 and Free for children 5 years and youngerJune 29thGates open at 5PMPorterville Sports Complex- 2701 W Scranton Ave, PortervilleCelebrated each year on the Saturday before the Independence holiday, the Freedom Fest has grown into an event that is both anticipated and appreciated by the entire community. The festival showcases musical entertainment, a patriotic aerial performance, an array of local food vendors, and more. The finale to the evening is the spectacular display of fireworks!July 3rd6PM- 9:30PMKiwanis of Woodlake- 325 E Antelope, WoodlakeThe July 3rd Blast is a free-to-the-public one-day event that starts at 6:00 and ends at about 10:00. Any money raised from this event, over our expenses, goes directly back to the community in scholarships and other services, like our Bike Rodeo, Jump for Heart, Sequoias for Youth, and the Kiwanis ongoing project at the Woodlake Rose Garden across from the Park.