Arts & Entertainment

Disney and 21st Century Fox acquisition becomes official

EMBED <>More Videos

Disney and Fox announce blockbuster deal: Rebecca Jarvis reports during ABC's Good Morning America on December 14, 2017.

The Disney family is getting a little bigger.

At 12:02 a.m. EST Wednesday, Disney will officially acquire 21st Century Fox.

SEE ALSO: Disney to acquire 21st Century Fox for $52.4 Billion, Fox News and other parts to spin off

It's a $71.3 billion deal that's been in the making since 2017.

The new merger seems to be putting a halt to some projects, like "The New Mutants" and the "Deadpool" movies.

RELATED: Here's what the Disney-21st Century Fox acquisition means for entertainment fans

But, it also means that the X-Men may have a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.

The video above is from a previously published story.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentacquisitiondisneymarvelfox
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
New ordinance would ticket Fresno drivers passing food, money to panhandlers
Two-car crash sends vehicle into home in Northwest Fresno
Central West HS chemistry teacher arrested for sexting with student
Clovis man charged with murdering wife of more than 50 years
Tariff loophole could harm South Valley olive growers
Prop 57 casts cloud over family of murdered Madera teen, killer could be released
Recreational marijuana dispensary to open in Farmersville this year
Show More
Santa Rosa man displays nude mannequins in response to fence dispute
Words from the heart help sway lawmakers to take closer look at 'Gavin's Law'
Friends speak out as police search for shooter that killed former DA's son
Fresno State offering discounted pet vaccinations, microchips
Highway 59 in Merced closing Sunday for railroad repairs
More TOP STORIES News