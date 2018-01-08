ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here are your 75th Golden Globe Awards winners

Rachel Brosnahan poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Here are the stars, movies and shows that took home awards at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in order of announcement:

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series or A Motion Picture Made for Television

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Sam Rockwell in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Drama

Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Drama

Sterling K. Brown in This Is Us

Best Television Series - Drama
The Handmaid's Tale

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of Water

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

"This is Me" from The Greatest Showman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

James Franco in The Disaster Artist

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Laura Dern in Big Little Lies

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Coco

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Allison Janney in I, Tonya

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

In The Fade

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Ewan McGregor in Fargo

Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Aziz Ansari in Master of None

Best Director - Motion Picture

Guillermo Del Toro for The Shape Of Water

Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird

Best Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Lady Bird

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Related Topics:
entertainmentaward showsawardgolden globe awardsdistractionbuzzworthywatercooleru.s. & worldmoviesmovie news
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News