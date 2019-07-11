Arts & Entertainment

Jeopardy champ James Holzhauer to compete in 'Tournament of Champions'

The man who had a 32-game winning streak on Jeopardy will be back on the game show this fall.

James Holzhauer will compete in the "Tournament of Champions."

He won nearly two-and-a-half million dollars during his record-breaking streak.

The woman who finally defeated him, Emma Boettcher, will also compete in the tournament.

Altogether 15 players will be vying for the $250,000 grand prize during the 10-day event that airs November 4 through 15.

Jeopardy's "Tournament of Champions" airs at 7 p.m. on this ABC station.
