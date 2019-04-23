Thirteen is usually an unlucky number - but not for James Holzhauer.
Holzhauer won again on "Jeopardy!" Monday night.
At $942,738, he is closing in on Ken Jennings' record for most money won in a single season.
Jennings, a "Jeopardy!" legend who walked away with $2,520,700 after his 74-game winning streak , is now weighing in on the latest player's run.
Jennings said he would never have the stomach for Holzhauer's large wagers during the daily doubles.
Holzhauer, a native of Naperville, Ill. who now lives in Las Vegas, spoke to ESPN about who might win a hypothetical match with Jennings.
"I'm good on the buzzer, but Ken is better. At a straight trivia test, I might take Ken," Holzhauer said.
The 34-year-old professional sports gambler goes for win number 14 Tuesday night.
You can watch "Jeopardy!" weeknights on this ABC station.
'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer gets win No. 13
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News