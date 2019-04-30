'Jeopardy!' champ wins by $18 in close call

The streak continues for "Jeopardy!" champ James Holzhauer.
On Monday night's episode, he survived his biggest close call on the show.
Going into the Final Jeopardy, Holzhauer was in the lead with $33,517. The contestant nearest to his total, Adam Levin, had $27,000.
The Final Jeopardy category was 'Organizations.'
The clue read: "The oldest of these business booster groups, formed in Marseille, in 1599, uses "de" instead of "of" in the name."
The correct response: "What is the Chamber of Commerce?"
Levin got it right - pushing his total to $53,999.
Holzhauer also responded correctly. He wagered $20,500, bringing his total to $54,017.
Holzhauer won his 18th game by just $18!
His total winnings are now $1,329,604.
Holzhauer only trails past champion Ken Jennings on the show's all-time, regular-play winnings list.
