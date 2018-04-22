ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Michael Jackson's first moonwalk shoes up for auction

EMBED </>More Videos

The shoes worn by Michael Jackson when he first moonwalked in public are going up for auction next month. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
They're almost as iconic as Michael Jackson's glove, and they can be yours.

The shoes worn by the King of Pop when he performed his signature moonwalk for the first time on stage are going up for auction.

Jackson donned the black loafers during rehearsals for the "Motown 25" TV special in 1983.

GWS Auctions said Jackson gave the shoes to a dancer and choreographer after the rehearsal, and that owner has had them ever since.

They're expected to sell for at least $10,000 at the May 26 auction.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmichael jacksonmoonwalkshoesauctionLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News