Arts & Entertainment

'Mrs. Doubtfire' musical headed to Broadway

"Mrs. Doubtfire" is heading to Broadway.

The beloved 1993 film, starring the late Robin Williams, is being adapted into a musical called "Mrs. Doubtfire: She's a New Musical, Dearie."

Rob McClure will take on the role of the out-of-work divorcee who disguises himself as an elderly female nanny to spend more time with his kids.

The San Francisco home that was the setting for the movie is still a big tourist attraction.

The musical will make its world premiere in Seattle this Fall before going to Broadway in April.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmusicalbroadway
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chase leads to rearrest of woman who streamed crash that killed sister
Tulare County sergeant arrested, charged with domestic violence
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
Preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes near Hollister
95 percent of tested baby foods in US have toxic metals: Study
Yosemite National Park Leads the Way in Deaf Services
Drunk hit and run driver apologizes for killing Fresno man
Show More
'We got her back damaged': Sex trafficked teen dies by suicide
Baby in plastic bag found by person walking dog
1 million kids could lose free lunch with Trump administration rule
Alan Dupras' daughter forgave him before he died
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
More TOP STORIES News