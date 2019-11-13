disney+ streaming service

Sanger native gets big break on Disney+ original series

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Disney+ is giving a Sanger native a big break.

"It is so surreal. I wake up every morning and pinch myself."

Frankie Rodriguez stars in the streaming service's original show, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."

As one might guess, the new show is based on the popular film High School Musical.

"The first season shows us from auditions all the way to putting on the shows," the young actor said.

The mockumentary-style series takes place 13 years after the original movie. Students at the high school stage a musical based on the film.

Frankie plays Carlos, an openly gay student choreographer who's there to help make it all happen.

"I'm close to (seeing the original film) probably 200 times at this point. I've seen the movie so many times," he said.

Before moving to Los Angeles, Frankie attended Sanger High School.

There he took part in several school productions, including their very own version of High School Musical.

Frankie's high school drama teacher Andre Pecina says he's lucky to have worked with him.

"He was very outgoing, loved by the students, and he was a leader," Pecina said.

Through his new role, he's hoping to inspire others who come from the same Valley roots because we're all in this together.

"It's possible; it is so possible. It is so obtainable. It just takes a lot of time, so give yourself time and be patient," Rodriguez said.

Frankie said that he ultimately wants to stay on TV, but is open to all opportunities.

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" has already been renewed for a second season.

You can catch new episodes every Friday on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC.
