SAN FRANCISCO --
Alex Trebek has hosted "Jeopardy" for 35 years. But starting Wednesday night, it will be very foreign for him. Contestants will be competing as teams for the first ever "Jeopardy" All-Star Games Tournament which runs for the next 10 days.

Six teams composed of 3 people will play against each other in hopes of winning the $1 million grand prize!

Viewers will be thrilled to see some of their favorite past winners battling it out against each other. How will the teams strategize?

Will they be able to work together? How will they wager is final "Jeopardy"? It will be exciting to see it all unfold starting tonight on ABC30!

Watch "Jeopardy!" every weekday at 7 p.m. on ABC30.

You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC30 News App.
